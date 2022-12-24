First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.203 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

DVLU stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.30. 2,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,035. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.51. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a one year low of $20.33 and a one year high of $26.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $278,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 64,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 29,951 shares in the last quarter.

