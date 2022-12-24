First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.203 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

DVLU traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,035. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $26.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.51.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVLU. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 64,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 29,951 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.