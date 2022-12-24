First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:FEMB)

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FEMB traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.43. The stock had a trading volume of 16,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,900. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.84. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.95 and a 1-year high of $32.28.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 397,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter.

