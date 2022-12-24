First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.092 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.73. The stock had a trading volume of 84,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,583. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $31.29 and a twelve month high of $42.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 221.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 103,249 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 8.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 124,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after purchasing an additional 9,189 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at about $1,299,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 15.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 23,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at about $271,000.

