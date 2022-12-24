First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.191 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

FTSM traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,164,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,173. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.42 and a 200-day moving average of $59.42. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.26 and a one year high of $59.83.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTSM. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter worth about $15,033,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 354.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,330,000 after purchasing an additional 148,809 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 270.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 113,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,750,000 after buying an additional 82,976 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,606,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,154,000 after buying an additional 74,504 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,194.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 28,428 shares during the period.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.