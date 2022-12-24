First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd.

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:FEUZ traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.92. The stock had a trading volume of 559 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,371. First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF has a twelve month low of $28.53 and a twelve month high of $47.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FEUZ. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 564.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 144,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,986,000 after acquiring an additional 123,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 212.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 23,534 shares during the last quarter.

