First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (FTRI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on December 30th

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.186 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of FTRI traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $13.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,315. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $17.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.50.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 137,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 18,328 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $801,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

About First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

