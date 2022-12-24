First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:FTRI)

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.186 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

FTRI stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.78. 111,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,315. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.50. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $17.26.

Get First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.