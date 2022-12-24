First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

NASDAQ:FPXI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.83. 44,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,011. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $33.73 and a one year high of $58.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.92.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 1,156.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 195,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,457,000 after buying an additional 179,690 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth $1,697,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 206,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after purchasing an additional 25,584 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $850,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $473,000.

