First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FJP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on December 30th

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.163 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd.

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ FJP traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.36. 3,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,288. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.97. First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $36.88 and a 52 week high of $52.00.

Get First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 30.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 156.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $517,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 226.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 21,902 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.