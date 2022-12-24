First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNLC) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNLC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of RNLC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.81. The company had a trading volume of 507 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,836. First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $35.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.95 and its 200-day moving average is $29.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF by 184.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000.

