First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,131 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.56% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 33.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 82.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 250,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,745,000 after purchasing an additional 113,377 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 23,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF alerts:

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of FTLS stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.46. 222,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,616. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.08. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $46.64 and a 12 month high of $52.51.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.