First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ LDSF opened at $18.52 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $20.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.65.

Get First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 41,996 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 209.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 43,987 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $692,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 344.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.