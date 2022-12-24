First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.378 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FNX traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.97. 64,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,721. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $79.36 and a one year high of $104.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 15.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 19.4% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000.

