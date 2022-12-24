First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.111 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

FNY stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.79. 87,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,187. First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $52.37 and a 12-month high of $74.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.49 and its 200 day moving average is $58.20.

Get First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 94.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 15,107 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 19,447 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $1,404,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.