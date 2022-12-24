First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC) Raises Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.224 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF stock opened at $27.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.70. First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $30.88.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 185.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 175,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 114,260 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 210.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 761.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter.

