First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Increases Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.257 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.99. 140,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,285. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $48.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 391,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,930,000 after purchasing an additional 30,495 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 153,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,139,000 after purchasing an additional 65,084 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 118,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 401.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after buying an additional 87,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter.

