First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.278 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,330. First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $88.65 and a 1-year high of $126.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $675,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $937,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after buying an additional 10,224 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

