First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Plans $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.278 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.37. 1,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,330. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.02. First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $88.65 and a 12-month high of $126.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAD. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 10,224 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $937,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $675,000.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

