First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Raises Dividend to $0.48 Per Share

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.478 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FAB traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.76. The company had a trading volume of 10,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,608. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.10. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $60.53 and a 1 year high of $77.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FAB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $464,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter.

