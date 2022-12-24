First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Trading Up 0%

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Rating) shares were up 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $88.76 and last traded at $88.74. Approximately 68,361 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 89,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.71.

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Stock Up 0.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 6,091 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $410,000.

