First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTEC opened at $104.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.44. First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund has a one year low of $95.22 and a one year high of $179.55.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 7.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,252,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,802,000.

