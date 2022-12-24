First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) to Issue $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.278 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd.

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Price Performance

QABA opened at $52.71 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $63.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.29.

Get First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 35,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 11,125 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.