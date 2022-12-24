First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (QCLN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on December 30th

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.086 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Price Performance

QCLN traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.44. The stock had a trading volume of 166,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,357. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund has a twelve month low of $44.25 and a twelve month high of $70.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 3.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 137.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 13.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

