First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.003.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

CIBR stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.18. The stock had a trading volume of 662,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,772. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $53.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.12.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000.

