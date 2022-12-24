First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTXN opened at $28.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.03. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 52-week low of $19.16 and a 52-week high of $31.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 121,327.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after buying an additional 243,868 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 37.4% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 28,762 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 242.7% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 47,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 33,366 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the second quarter worth about $794,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the second quarter worth about $684,000.

