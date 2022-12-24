First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Price Performance

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $28.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $397,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $474,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,019,000.

