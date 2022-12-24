First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.
First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Price Performance
First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $28.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.15.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $397,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $474,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,019,000.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (FTXH)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.