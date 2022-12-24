First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.187 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,849. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.95 and a fifty-two week high of $83.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.00.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 72.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 845.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

