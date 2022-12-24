First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Raises Dividend to $0.42 Per Share

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.418 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

NASDAQ:TDIV opened at $47.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.61. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a 1 year low of $41.61 and a 1 year high of $64.24.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 20.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the first quarter worth about $388,000.

