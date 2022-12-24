First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.376 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RDVY traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.90. 816,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,023. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.21. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $38.34 and a one year high of $53.21.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDVY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,766,000 after acquiring an additional 868,610 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $6,599,000. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth $5,544,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 204,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,976,000 after acquiring an additional 85,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 833,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,831,000 after buying an additional 82,925 shares during the period.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.