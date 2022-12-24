First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.236 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ CARZ traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.82. 2,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,314. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.31. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $38.79 and a 52 week high of $65.63.

Get First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 44.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 30,045 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 252.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 29,630 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $803,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 154.4% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 16,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 10,269 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the period.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.