First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

NASDAQ FYX opened at $78.45 on Friday. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $72.24 and a twelve month high of $99.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.27.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $966,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 133.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 18.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 7.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at about $3,480,000.

