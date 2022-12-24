First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (NASDAQ:FID) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (NASDAQ:FID – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.198 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of FID stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.80 and its 200-day moving average is $15.20. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $19.36.

Get First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $342,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund by 2,878.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 22,193 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $427,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 95,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 12,390 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 158,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 31,464 shares during the period.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.