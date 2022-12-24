First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (FSZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd.

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.16. 11,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,864. First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $44.67 and a 1 year high of $71.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSZ. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 196.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 170.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 207.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 12,355 shares in the last quarter.

