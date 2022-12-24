First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd.

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSZ traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $54.16. 11,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,864. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.91. First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $44.67 and a one year high of $71.45.

Get First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 170.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 22.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 207.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 12,355 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.