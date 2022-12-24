First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX) Trading 0.2% Higher

First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.44 and last traded at $15.44. Approximately 1,826 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.41.

First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average of $15.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 4.12% of First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

