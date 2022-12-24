First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Plans $0.16 Monthly Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FIXD traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $44.16. The stock had a trading volume of 320,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,773. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.11. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $53.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIXD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 27,374 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 180,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,952,000 after acquiring an additional 34,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter.

