First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.75. The stock had a trading volume of 7,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,737. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.54. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $44.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 622.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 542.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 44.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 2.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 45,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period.

