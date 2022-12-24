First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.213 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of RNDV opened at $27.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.80. First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $38.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNDV. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $594,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 1,808.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period.

