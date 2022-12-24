FlatQube Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $20.17 Million (QUBE)

FlatQube (QUBE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. In the last week, FlatQube has traded down 19.7% against the dollar. One FlatQube token can now be bought for approximately $1.35 or 0.00008006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FlatQube has a total market cap of $20.17 million and approximately $789.54 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $852.58 or 0.05058991 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.26 or 0.00499966 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,992.33 or 0.29623205 BTC.

FlatQube Token Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,949,499 tokens. FlatQube’s official message board is flatqube.medium.com. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FlatQube is flatqube.io.

FlatQube Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 1.36685581 USD and is up 1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $3,800.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlatQube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlatQube using one of the exchanges listed above.

