FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR – Get Rating) traded down 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $42.44 and last traded at $42.99. 1,286,671 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 1,596,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.70.

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund Stock Up 1.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.39.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GUNR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 166,954.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,426,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,794 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 160.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,780,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 597.1% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 237,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,932,000 after acquiring an additional 203,522 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 33.3% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 730,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,226,000 after acquiring an additional 182,474 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 6.1% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,703,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,244,000 after buying an additional 156,029 shares during the period.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.