Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.12

Shares of Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.12 and traded as high as $1.18. Flotek Industries shares last traded at $1.12, with a volume of 138,536 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Flotek Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Flotek Industries Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flotek Industries

Flotek Industries ( NYSE:FTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.62 million during the quarter. Flotek Industries had a negative net margin of 39.46% and a negative return on equity of 163.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flotek Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flotek Industries in the first quarter valued at $286,000. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Flotek Industries by 5.1% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 311,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Flotek Industries in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

About Flotek Industries

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).

Further Reading

