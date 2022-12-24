Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Receives $80.62 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.62.

Several research analysts recently commented on FBHS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.53. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.56. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a fifty-two week low of $52.95 and a fifty-two week high of $108.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Cuts Dividend

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 27.08%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.82%.

Institutional Trading of Fortune Brands Home & Security

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Featured Stories

