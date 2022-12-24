Fox Marble (LON:FOX) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.08

Fox Marble Holdings plc (LON:FOX – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.08 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 1.07 ($0.01). Fox Marble shares last traded at GBX 1.09 ($0.01), with a volume of 2,596,705 shares changing hands.

Fox Marble Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.09 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.17. The company has a market cap of £4.53 million and a P/E ratio of -1.55.

About Fox Marble

(Get Rating)

Fox Marble Holdings plc, a marble company, focuses on the extraction and processing of dimension stone from quarries in the Republic of North Macedonia and Kosovo. It operates Cervenillë, Syriganë, and Malishevë quarries in Kosovo; and Prilep quarry in North Macedonia. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Marble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Marble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.