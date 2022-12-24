Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $8.95 million during the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative net margin of 32.90% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%.

Frequency Electronics Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of FEIM traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,822. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.44. Frequency Electronics has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $10.04.

Institutional Trading of Frequency Electronics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Frequency Electronics stock. Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,855,683 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,310 shares during the period. Frequency Electronics comprises about 2.8% of Edenbrook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Edenbrook Capital LLC owned about 19.92% of Frequency Electronics worth $10,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 55.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

