Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.04

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.04 and traded as low as $5.84. Frequency Electronics shares last traded at $6.13, with a volume of 15,781 shares trading hands.

Frequency Electronics Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day moving average of $6.03.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative net margin of 32.90% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $8.95 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Frequency Electronics stock. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FEIM Get Rating ) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,855,683 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,310 shares during the quarter. Frequency Electronics comprises about 2.8% of Edenbrook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Edenbrook Capital LLC owned 19.92% of Frequency Electronics worth $10,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

See Also

