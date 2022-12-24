FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) PT Lowered to $4.00 at B. Riley

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $3.85 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.26.

FCEL opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 6.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 3.59. FuelCell Energy has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $7.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 2,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

