FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) PT Lowered to $4.00 at B. Riley

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $3.85 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.26.
FuelCell Energy Price Performance
FCEL opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 6.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 3.59. FuelCell Energy has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $7.33.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About FuelCell Energy
FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FuelCell Energy (FCEL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.