GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $104.83

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 104.83 ($1.27) and traded as low as GBX 101.50 ($1.23). GCP Infrastructure Investments shares last traded at GBX 101.60 ($1.23), with a volume of 806,099 shares trading hands.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £900.72 million and a PE ratio of 535.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.53, a quick ratio of 131.52 and a current ratio of 131.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 97.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 104.76.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. GCP Infrastructure Investments’s payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Company Profile

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited focuses on investing in the United Kingdom infrastructure debt. The company makes infrastructure investments through acquiring interests in debt instruments issued by infrastructure project companies. It primarily invests in senior and subordinated debt instruments.

