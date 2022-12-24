GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) versus DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Head-To-Head Analysis

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) and GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares DouYu International and GDS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DouYu International -3.92% -3.89% -3.05% GDS -17.87% -6.84% -2.20%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for DouYu International and GDS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DouYu International 3 0 0 0 1.00 GDS 0 5 4 0 2.44

Earnings and Valuation

DouYu International currently has a consensus price target of $1.87, indicating a potential upside of 33.33%. GDS has a consensus price target of $40.34, indicating a potential upside of 108.35%. Given GDS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GDS is more favorable than DouYu International.

This table compares DouYu International and GDS’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DouYu International $1.44 billion 0.31 -$91.31 million ($0.13) -10.77 GDS $1.23 billion 2.95 -$184.02 million ($1.39) -13.93

DouYu International has higher revenue and earnings than GDS. GDS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DouYu International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

DouYu International has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GDS has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.2% of DouYu International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.6% of GDS shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of DouYu International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of GDS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DouYu International beats GDS on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers. The company also sponsors eSports teams and organizes eSports tournaments. In addition, it streams other content to include a spectrum of live streaming entertainment options, such as talent shows, music, outdoor, and travel. Further, the company records and offers video clips to allow users to watch replays of selective live streaming content; and allows viewers and streamers to edit and upload short video clips by themselves. DouYu International Holdings Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, the People's Republic of China.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services. It serves cloud service providers, large Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

