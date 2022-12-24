Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird to Neutral

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $119.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $122.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GNRC. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $406.00 to $346.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Generac from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Roth Capital cut shares of Generac from a buy rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Generac from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $485.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $230.65.

NYSE GNRC opened at $92.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.14. Generac has a 1 year low of $86.29 and a 1 year high of $357.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Generac will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert D. Dixon purchased 2,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $865,216.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Generac news, Director Robert D. Dixon acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,216.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $595,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,950,823.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Generac by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Generac by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in Generac by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Generac by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in Generac by 8.0% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

